Pakistan calls for talks with India

Indian army soldiers stand near the wreckage of the aircraft after it crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district. Photo by Farooq Khan/EPA-EFE

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for talks with India in an attempt to relax tensions that have risen to heights not seen in decades between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

"From here, it is imperative that we use our heads and act with wisdom," Khan said in a televised statement Wednesday.

He continued that given the nuclear arsenal at both countries' disposal, neither can afford a "miscalculation."

"If this escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi's. We invite you to dialogue [where]... better sense must prevail," he said.

Whether India will accept his invitation is unknown as it is demanding that Pakistan return Indian air force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who Pakistan captured after his plane was shot down earlier that day.

Graphic video of Varthaman's capture was briefly posted on Twitter by Pakistan before being deleted, raising the ire of India who said its publication violated the Geneva Conventions.

Pakistan's armed forces spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor responded on Twitter with a picture of Varthama saying he was "being treated as per norms of military ethics."

There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army’s custody. Wing Comd Abhi Nandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics. pic.twitter.com/8IQ5BPhLj2 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019

The last time the two air forces engaged in combat was during the 1971 war, NDTV reported.

The U.S., Russia, Canada, the U.K. and several other countries have called on India and Pakistan to use restraint since the escalation in violence began Feb. 14 when a vehicle loaded with explosives was rammed into an Indian Central Reserve Police Force convoy, killing dozens.

India has blamed Pakistan for harboring Jaish-e-Mohammed, the group that claimed responsibility for the attack within its borders.

Pakistan has denied any connection with the terrorist group.

On Tuesday, India sought retribution for that attack as 12 Indian Mirage 2000 fighter jets dropped 1,000-kilogram bombs on an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan.

The attack Wednesday by Pakistan was it displaying its intention to defend itself, it said.

Meanwhile, the U.S., the U.K. and France submitted a new proposal Wednesday to the U.N. Security Council to have the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar designation a global terrorist, which would subject him to travel bans, assist freezes and embargoes, India Today reported.

The U.N. Security Council also said Wednesday that it is speaking with "different parties" about the situation, all of whom are calling on both countries to practice restrained.

"The message coming out of those discussions is on the need for both countries to do whatever they can to de-escalate the situation," U.N. Security Council spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.