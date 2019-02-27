Trump greets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump greeted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a special ceremony Wednesday before they held a private dinner together.

The two world leaders met at the Lotus Water Puppet Theater in Hanoi, Vietnam, where portraits of Trump and Kim were placed at the entrance.

"I think your country has tremendous economic potential, unbelievable, unlimited," Trump told Kim during the brief greeting. "I think that you will have a tremendous future for your country and be a great leader."

This was the second formal meeting between Trump and Kim, the first being their in Singapore last year.

"We had a successful first summit," Trump added. "I think this one hopefully will be equal or greater to had the first. We have had a lot of progress and I think the biggest progress was our relationship."

Before leaving, Trump said he expected to have a "very interesting two and-a-half days in Vietnam" with the chance at total "denuclearization of an area of the world that was very dangerous."

Trump's visit has already been productive as he signed a $20 billion trade deal with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong Wednesday. Trump also attended a signing ceremony where Boeing signed deals with two Vietnamese airlines worth $15.7 billion.