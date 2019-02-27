Pakistan says it shot down two Indian jets

Indian army soldiers stand near the wreckage of the aircraft after it crashed in central Kashmir's Budgam district. Pakistan has said it has shot down two Indian aircraft. Photo by Farooq Khan/EPA-EFE

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Pakistan's air force has shot down two Indian jets after they had crossed over into its airspace, a Pakistani army spokesperson said Wednesday.

Pakistan Armed Forces spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said the two jets were downed after they had crossed the military Line of control between the two countries with one of the Indian aircraft crashing into Pakistan's area of Kashmir and the other into India's.

"One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground," he said in a tweet.

In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area. RELATED Thales to supply India's attack helicopters with rocket launchers February 27, 2019

The Pakistani government said that it "undertook strikes across the Line of Control within Pakistani airspace" on "non-military targets, avoiding human loss and collateral damage."

The purpose of the attack was to demonstrate its right to self-defense, it said.

"We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Indian air force spokesman Anupam Banerjee said he has no information on the Pakistan statement, ITV reported.

A Pakistani F-16 fighter jet has also been reportedly shot down after entering Indian airspace.

Since the downing of the aircraft, Indian President Narendra Modi left an address to attend a security meeting while Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting of his top decision-making body on nuclear issues.

Both countries lay claim to Kashmir, a Muslim-majority area in the northern region of the Indian continent, but control only segments of it, BBC reported.

India's Jammu and Kashmir was the site of a deadly suicide bomb attack earlier this month that has escalated tensions between to the two nuclear-armed countries.

On Feb. 14, a vehicle loaded with explosives was rammed into an Indian Central Reserve Police Force convoy, killing at least 40 people.

Shortly after, the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility.

India swiftly blamed Pakistan for the attack as it allowed the U.N.-declared terrorist group safe harbor.

India had vowed retribution.

On Tuesday, 12 Indian fighter jets dropped 1,000-kilogram bombs on to an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan, killing an unknown number of people.

India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale said Tuesday that it had told Pakistan numerous times to dismantle the organization, but it only denied its existence.

"Credible intelligence was received that (Jaish-e-Mohammed) was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a pre-emptive strike became absolutely necessary," he said.

Following the attack Tuesday, U.S Secretary of State Micheal R. Pompeo said in a statement that he had spoken with India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to re-emphasize the close security partnership between their two countries.

He also said he spoke with the Pakistani foreign minister to make clear the importance of de-escalating the conflict without military conflict as well as urging Pakistan to take "meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil."

"I expressed to both Ministers that we encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost," he said. "I also encouraged both Ministers to prioritize direct communication and avoid further military activity."

Pompeo is currently in Hanoi, Vietnman, with President Donald Trump who was scheduled to have a one-on-one meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the first day of their second summit meeting.