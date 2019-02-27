Man leaves $11K Picasso vase on train in Germany

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A man left an $11,300 vase created by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso on a train in Germany, a move federal police described as "monumental forgetfulness."

Police said the 76-year-old man left the blue, white and black vase -- titled The Owl -- on the train when he got off at the Hamm station in North Rhine-Westphalia on Feb. 15. The train was traveling from Kassel to Dusseldorf.

He left the vase on the floor of the train car in a shopping bag.

The 10.5-inch-tall vase was made in 1953 at Picasso's workshop in Madoura, France. He made about 500 similar vases in the series.