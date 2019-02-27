20 dead in Cairo after fiery train crash at rail station

A burned train rests on tracks at the main train station in Cairo Wednesday after a deadly fire. Photo by Mohamed Hossam/EPA-EFE

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Twenty people died and 40 others were injured in a fire at Cairo's busiest railway station Wednesday morning, Egypt's health ministry said.

The central Ramses station caught fire after a train collided with the platform and its fuel tank exploded, according to the state-run news site Al-Ahram.

All movements to and from the rail station was stopped during the incident as emergency personnel attended to the wounded and transported them to local hospitals. The driver of the train survived the crash but was listed in critical condition.

Witnesses shared photos of the accident online, some showing charred bodies at the scene.

The country's prosecutor announced he has opened an investigation. Police are examining footage taken by CCTV cameras in the area along with talking to witnesses to determine what happened.

Hisham Erakat, Egypt's minister of transport, visited the rail station and announced he has created a technical committee to determine the cause of the incident.