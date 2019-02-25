SEOUL, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The overall economic conditions of North Korean defectors in South Korea are improving, a survey released Monday said.

According to a poll of 2,725 defectors older than 15 by the Korea Hana Foundation, an affiliate of the Ministry of Unification, their economic participation rate rose 3.6 percentage points from the previous year to 64.8 percent in 2018.

The defectors' employment rate increased 3.5 percentage points to 60.4 percent, while their jobless rate fell 0.1 point to 6.9 percent, the poll found.

The portion of North Koreans who are regular workers surged 6.1 percentage points to 63.5 percent, while the portions of temporary and daily workers declined by 2.4 points and 2.6 points, respectively, it said.

RELATED Kim Jong Un expected to visit industrial sites in Vietnam ahead of summit

The average job tenure of wage workers was 26.9 months, up 1.7 months from 2017, with their average monthly wage rising 112,000 won to 1.9 million won (US$1,700).

Despite such improvements, the defectors' average monthly wage remained at 74 percent of the ordinary South Korean workers' average of 2.56 million won, the foundation noted. The defectors' life satisfaction rate fell 1.1 percentage point to 72.5 percent last year.

Asked if they were ignored or discriminated against due to their status, 79.8 percent said no.

The survey was conducted by the foundation's professional counselors through personal interviews from May 1 to Aug. 17 last year. The foundation aimed to poll 3,000 defectors but 90.85 percent complied.

Separately from the poll, the foundation surveyed 985 defectors younger than 19 and 82 percent of them said they are satisfied with their school life.

In addition, 59.8 percent said they don't have any particular difficulty in schools.