Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Bogota, Colombia, Monday to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, the nation's U.S.-recognized interim president.

Pence is expected to discuss the crisis in neighboring Venezuela, including how to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and get humanitarian aid into the country. Maduro has blocked highways and bridges to prevent food and medicine from entering the country.

Pence was scheduled to address the Group of Lima at 10:35 a.m. Monday.

Guaido declared himself interim president last month and has the full backing of the United States and some allies. Guaido supporters say Maduro won an illegitimate election and Guaido, as head of the National Assembly, should be the country's leader. Russia and Iran have thrown their support behind Maduro.

A senior Trump administration official said the United States will bring the "full measure of economic and diplomatic weight" to bear on Venezuela. Pence's speech is expected to show "concrete examples of what that means."

Pence's remarks come days after violent clashes on Venezuela's borders with Colombia and Brazil where troops loyal to Maduro blocked the delivery of food and medical supplies. At one point, a truck made it across the border but was turned away at a military checkpoint.

"We are looking forward to speaking with the Lima Group and regional partners after Maduro has shown his true colors, using vandalism and violence to obstruct and frustrate international efforts to deliver the humanitarian aid," a senior official said.

Maduro has said the aid is precursor to a U.S. invasion.

Guaido could call for a use of force against Maduro to break through the blockade. His government representative confirmed the plan in a tweet late Sunday.

"There's more sanctions to be had," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN. "There's more humanitarian assistance, I think, that we can provide. I think we'll find other ways to make sure that food gets to the people who need it."

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Office Michelle Bachelet said violence should be "avoided at any cost and for lethal force not to be used in any circumstances."