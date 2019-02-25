Drug maker Roche breaks into gene therapy with $4.3B deal

Roche will pay $4.3 billion for U.S. gene therapy firm Spark, the company said Monday. File Photo by gopixa/Shutterstock/UPI

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding announced Monday it will acquire U.S.-based genetic therapy researcher Spark Therapeutics, in a deal worth more than $4 billion.

Roche said it will pay $114.50 per share for Spark, 122 percent higher than Friday's closing price. The acquisition bolsters Roche's portfolio of hemophilia treatments and introduces the company into the gene therapy arena.

Roche CEO Severin Schwan told CNBC he's had an eye on gene therapy for a while and believes it has "transformational" potential.

"Spark has built a company with world leading expertise and know-how across the entire value chain from research and development and manufacturing right through to commercialization," he said.

Philadelphia-based Spark is the only biotechnology company in the United States that has commercialized therapy for genetic disease. The company's Luxturna treatment is approved for patients with a rare genetic disease that causes blindness in 1 out of every 200,000 people. A one-time application costs $850,000.

Spark also has a treatment for hemophilia A that's expected to enter Phase 3 trials this year, and a second therapy for hemophilia B that's in the works. Treatments for Pompe disease, blindness-causing choridermia and Huntington's disease are also in development.

Spark CEO Jeffrey D. Marrazzo said the $4.3 billion acquisition will allow the company's therapy treatments to scale quickly and reach more patients.

"With its worldwide reach and extensive resources, Roche will help us accelerate the development of more gene therapies for more patients for more diseases and further expedite our vision of a world where no life is limited by genetic disease," he said.