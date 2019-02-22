Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee has barred India from hosting future Olympic-related events after New Delhi blocked two Pakistani athletes from entering the country to compete.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been high since a terrorist attack in Pulwama this month that killed dozens of Indian troops.

The IOC said it worked with the Indian government to allow the Pakistani athletes in to compete in the 25M rapid-fire pistol event that's being hosted in India this week, but the two sides did not come to an agreement on their entry visas before the event started.

As a result, the Olympic authority blacklisted India from being awarded any qualifying events in the future.

"This situation goes against the Fundamental Principles of the Olympic Charter, in particular the principles of non-discrimination, as well as the IOC's and the Olympic Movement's position ... that equal treatment must be guaranteed for all participating athletes and sporting delegations at international sports events, without any form of discrimination or political interference from the host country," the IOC said in a statement Thursday.

The IOC also revoked the Olympic qualification status of the India pistol event. The rest of the shooting-related events will go on as planned with 500 athletes from 61 countries.

India must guarantee in writing that all athletes will be granted access to the country to end the IOC suspension.

The International Sports Shooting Federation said it will find another way to fill the two Olympic quota spots for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo that were created by India's refusal to allow the athletes in.