Trending Stories

Trump plans to nominate Rosen for deputy attorney general
Jussie Smollett charged with filing false police report
Iowa woman sentenced to life in prison for son's diaper rash death
Meth worth $12.7M seized in strawberry shipment at border
Venezuela leader Guaido gives military 3 days to switch sides

Photo Gallery

 
Denny Hamlin wins NASCAR's Daytona 500

Latest News

U.S. Navy: Venezuela military, 'save your people'
Famous birthdays for Feb. 21: Jordan Peele, Jennifer Love Hewitt
On This Day: Nicaraguan rebel leader Sandino killed
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
Pelosi urges members to sign resolution to end national emergency
 
Back to Article
/