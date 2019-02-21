Chilean President Sebastian Pinera will travel to the Venezuela-Colombia border this weekend to deliver a shipment of basic relief supplies like food and medicine. Photo by Juanjo Martin/EPA-EFE

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo will travel to Colombia Friday to help get humanitarian aid flowing into Venezuela.

Pinera said he plans to deliver more than 36,000 items from Chilean donors -- including food, diapers and medicine -- in a military cargo plane, La Tercera reported Thursday.

Abdo and Pinera will join Colombian President Iván Duque for a Friday night concert organized by Venezuelan National Assembly leader Juan Guaido, the night before aid is supposed to enter Venezuela.

Chilean opposition has criticized Pinera's travel plans as populist, La Tercera's report said. Chilean Interior Minister Andres Chadwick dismissed the criticism, saying Chile has a stake in Venezuela's return to democracy.

"We hope that the food and medicine can make its way into Venezuela and ask the Venezuelan government, which has the power and control, even as the government that Juan Guaido presides has the legitimacy," Pinera said this week.

Pinera said Latin American presidents will meet in Chile in March to support regional development. Emphasis will be given to cooperation and integration of economic and political matters affecting the region, he said.

Both Paraguay and Chile are members of the group of Lima, which is comprised of some of the largest Latin American countries and Canada. The member nations were among the first to side with Guaido.

Guaido left Caracas early Thursday morning for a people's march and is expected to appear at one of four aid collection centers. The main center is in Cucuta, Colombia. Guaido, acting as Venezuela's interim leader, has said aid distribution is Venezuela's chief priority. Countries including the United States, Canada and Brazil have sent the aid.

Wednesday, Guaido issued an ultimatum for Venezuelan military personnel to stop supporting President Nicolas Maduro before the aid arrives -- offering amnesty to those who do.

Maduro has scheduled a competing benefit concert for Friday and said aid will be given to Colombians and Venezuelans at the same time in the border region.