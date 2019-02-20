French authorities hit UBS with a multi-billion dollar fine after claiming it helped wealthy French citizens hide their taxable assets. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- French authorities Wednesday fined UBS, a leading European bank based in Switzerland, roughly $5.1 billion after accusing the financial institution of helping rich French clients hide money in undeclared Swiss accounts.

A Paris criminal court ruled UBS provided French customers the means to cloak assets from the country's tax authorities, Bloomberg reported.

"The criminal wrongdoings were of an exceptionally serious nature," presiding Judge Christine Mee said. "These acts were committed behind the veil of opacity.

"The concealment of assets and the unpaid taxes caused financial damages of an exceptional nature given the longevity and size of the fraud," Mee added.

UBS, which has denied wrongdoing, accepted fines in the millions connected to similar cases in the United States in 2009 and Germany in 2014, BBC News reported. The bank said it will appeal the decision in France.

"The bank has consistently contested any criminal wrongdoing in this case throughout the investigation and during the trial," UBS said in a statement. "The charges of laundering the proceeds of tax fraud are without merit, as the predicate offense of an original tax fraud of French tax payers was not proven."

France's fine against UBS is almost twice as much as the next-highest banking penalty. Credit Suisse was ordered to pay $2.8 billion in consumer relief in 2017.

"The [UBS] conviction is not supported by any concrete evidence, but instead is based on the unfounded allegations of former employees who were not even heard at the trial," the bank said. "No evidence was provided that any French client was solicited on French soil by a UBS AG client advisor to open an account in Switzerland.

"As no offense in France was established, the decision effectively applies French law in Switzerland. This undermines the sovereignty of Swiss law and poses significant questions of territoriality," the bank continued.