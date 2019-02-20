China says it expects progress on denuclearization during summit

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Wednesday Beijing supports U.S. and North Korea efforts at dialogue. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- China says expectations of "positive results" for the second U.S.-North Korea summit are high in Beijing, particularly on the issue of "denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Wednesday at a regular press briefing Beijing supports the "sincere" motives of North Korea and the United States, according to Xinhua news agency.

Geng said the "constant and direct dialogue" between North Korea and the United States is "key" to resolving the "Korean Peninsula issue," and that China has consistently supported talks.

The Chinese spokesman added the Singapore summit in 2018 "overcame a deadlock" between Washington and Pyongyang, but did not refer to the delay in denuclearization talks that followed in the second half of last year.

China is closely monitoring the preparations for the second summit, taking place next week in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Beijing is pinning its hope on key developments in denuclearization and the realization of "permanent peace."

Geng did not answer questions regarding Kim Jong Un's possible plan to travel to Vietnam by train, using a land route that crosses into China.

Security is of the highest priority for the North Koreans, who are in the Vietnamese capital to inspect potential accommodations, South Korean news service News 1 reported Wednesday.

Kim Chang Son, head of Pyongyang's State Affairs Commission, has been visiting at least one hotel in Hanoi for five days, while a U.S. working-level group was at Hanoi airport, according to the report.

Kim and a North Korean delegation were seen headed to the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi on Wednesday, a hotel they have been visiting for the past five days.

Kim Jong Un meets with President Donald Trump on Feb. 27-28.