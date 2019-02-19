French police shoot attacker who stabbed 4, pulled gun on officers

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Police in southern France fatally shot a man Tuesday after he stabbed four people in public and fired a gun at officers, authorities said.

The knife attack occurred at the center of Marseille, a French national police told NBC News. The status of the victims wasn't immediately reported.

Authorities said the police officers approached the attacker, at which time he dropped the knife and pulled a gun. The officers shot him dead at the scene. They weren't hurt.

The attacker injured two people on a tram and two pedestrians, one seriously. Police said the unnamed suspect has a record for petty crimes.

Investigators are not yet clear on a motive.