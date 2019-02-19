Avalanche buries several skiers in Switzerland

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Several skiers have been buried under an avalanche in Switzerland, police said Tuesday.

The avalanche occurred at 2:15 p.m. local time at the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana in the Plaine-Morte area, which is one of the resort's highest areas to ski, police said in a Tweet.

Rescuers have been on site to assist several people who have been buried in the snow, it added.

Ten to 12 people have been buried at the Kandahar slope spot called the "Passage du Major," with the avalanche covering the ski run for around 1,000 feet, Cras-Montana President Nicolas Feraud told Valais-based Le Nouvelliste newspaper.

"We are shocked and hope for a positive outcome for these people," Feraud added.

Emergency services have set up a hotline for families.

Temperatures have risen in recent weeks, melting heavy snow.

The avalanche danger Tuesday was on a level 2 on a scale of 1-5, a local avalanche bulletin said.