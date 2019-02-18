Head-on crash on Bolivian mountain highway kills at least 24

Two crashes since the start of the year in the Bolivian Andes have killed nearly 50 people. Photo by Rav/Pixabay

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A bus with passengers collided head-on early Monday with a truck while crossing a mountainous area of Bolivia in a crash that killed at least 24 people, officials said.

The bus was traveling on a highway from from Oruro to Potosi when the collision occurred.

A sobriety test was passed by the bus driver and the truck driver was killed in the crash, La Razon reported, citing Oruro police commander Col. Jose Pizarro.

The Oruro-Potosi highway is a nearly 200-mile-long trip normally completed within five hours.

Monday's is the second accident to kill more tan 20 people so far this year. Two buses collided Jan. 19 and killed 22, also in the Bolivian Andes.

The accident also comes as some areas of Bolivia have seen intense rain and mudslides that have disrupted travel.

"We regret the highway accident," Bolivian President Evo Morales tweeted.