Chinese tech giant Huawei has been under U.S. scrutiny. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Britain's cybersecurity authorities say they are comfortable with using Huawei technology in the country's communication networks.

London's National Cyber Security Center says risks that involve the Chinese tech giant, which has been under U.S. scrutiny, can be "managed," the BBC reported Monday.

Washington may not be happy with the assessment from one of its chief European allies.

Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday the United States has been explicit about the dangers of using Huawei technology for cybersecurity.

"We must protect our critical telecom infrastructure, and America is calling on all our security partners to be vigilant and to reject any enterprise that would compromise the integrity of our communications technology or our national security systems," Pence said.

The British disclosure to BBC may not be well received in the U.S. intelligence community. The country is a member of an intelligence-sharing alliance with the United States, or "Five Eyes," which includes Australia, Canada and New Zealand, according to CNN.

Huawei has defended the integrity of its services.

"We are probably the most open and transparent organization in the world. We are probably the most poked and prodded organization, too," John Suffolk, Huawei's cybersecurity chief in Britain, told the BBC.

The National Cyber Security Center has pointed out there is less concern about "secret back doors" than about "sloppy cybersecurity practices."

The agency may be sharing views from London's Supply Chain Review, which has recommended Huawei stay out of the core of 5G networks but can be included in a mix of suppliers for phone-related equipment.

Britain is expected to roll out fifth-generation mobile broadband in 2019-20.