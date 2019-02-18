Trending Stories

Pentagon chief to review funds to shift for building border wall
Anthony Weiner released from prison to federal re-entry program
Four hostages, gunman dead after 12-hour hostage standoff in Mississippi
Teen who joined IS in Syria gives birth, seeks return to Britain
Stephen Miller: 'Couple hundred miles' of border wall to be built by 2020

King wins Best in Show at the Westminster dog show

Trump to address Venezuela crisis, Maduro power struggle in Miami speech
WWE Elimination Chamber: Daniel Bryan survives
4 soldiers, 2 militants killed in 12-hour gunfight in Kashmir
EPA plans to scale back federal protection of waterways
UPI Almanac for Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
 
