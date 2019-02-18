4 soldiers, 2 militants killed in 12-hour gunfight in Kashmir

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Four Indian soldiers and two suspected terrorists, including a commander of the group behind last week's suicide bomb attack in Kashmir, have been killed during an hours-long firefight.

The two terrorists were killed during a joint police and Indian army cordon and search operation of the Pulwama district that was conducted following the military having received information that militants were holed up in the area, India Today reported.

The fighting broke out after the suspected terrorists opened fire on the search party, the Hindustan Times reported.

Four Indian security forces and two civilians were also killed during the firefight.

The two civilians were living in the house the terrorists were holed up in, the Times of India reported.

"We condole the death of the four soldiers who lost their lives earlier today in a terrorist encounter," the Indian National Congress said in a tweet about the attack.

One of the terrorists is believed to be an alleged commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a militant group based in Pakistan that claimed responsibility for the Feb. 14 attack when a truck loaded with explosives drove into a convoy transporting Indian Central Reserve Police Force soldiers, killing At least 44 of them.

Following the attack, India turned its ire to its neighboring country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pakistan was on a "path to its own destruction" for its alleged involvement.

India has said it will take diplomatic steps to isolate Pakistan from the international community and it's planning to urge the Financial Action Task Force, an international terror financing watchdog, to label the country as non-cooperative in the fight against terrorist financing, meaning that Pakistan would be downgraded in the eyes of lenders, the Economic Times reported.

However, Pakistan has rejected these accusations.

Mohammad Faisal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeting Sunday that "These knee-jerk and pre-conceived accusation were rejected also because they were within a short time after the attack and without any investigations."