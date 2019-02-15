Kim Chang Son, a senior official of North Korea's State Affairs Commission, is involved in working-level talks ahead of the second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- North Korea negotiator Kim Chang Son arrived in Beijing late Friday en route to working-level talks with U.S. counterparts in Vietnam, according to a South Korean press report.

MBC reported Friday Kim, the head of Pyongyang's State Affairs Commission, landed in Beijing's international airport.

Footage from the South Korean television network shows Kim, and more than 10 other North Korean officials, preparing to board a plane for Hanoi, Vietnam, where Kim Jong Un is expected to meet with President Donald Trump from Feb. 27-28.

The officials are seen walking past South Korean reporters while ignoring their questions.

The Trump administration has said it expects to send a working-level team to Vietnam over the weekend, and the two sides are likely to address protocol and security matters, according to MBC.

Expectations are high Trump and Kim Jong Un will address more substantive issues at their next summit, following their initial encounter in Singapore last June.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the formal end to the Korean War could be up for discussion.

"It's something we've had a lot of talks about. In fact, my team will redeploy to Asia here in a day or two to continue conversations around all elements that were discussed back in Singapore," Pompeo told Fox.

He also said in a news conference in Warsaw, Poland, the United States is looking to "get as far down the road as we can" ahead of the summit.

Specific points of discussion were negotiated earlier between U.S. special envoy on North Korea Stephen Biegun and Pyongyang officials in their most recent meeting.

South Korean television network KBS reported more than 10 points of discussion for the summit were agreed upon during the talks.