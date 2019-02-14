Britain's Prince Philip will not be charged for an accident that injured two women last month but the 97-year-old did surrender his driver's license. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Philip will not be charged in a car crash that injured two women last month, the Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, crashed into another vehicle carrying two women and an infant on Jan. 17. The 97-year-old prince's Land Rover flipped on its side. One of the women received cuts on her knee and the other had a broken wrist. The baby and Prince Philip were not hurt.

British prosecutors did not identify Philip by name Thursday but said they considered the "level of culpability, the age of the driver and the surrender of the driving license" in its decision not to file charges.

"We have decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute," Chris Long, the chief crown prosecutor, said. "All those involved in the collision have been informed and provided with a full explanation in writing."

Philip gave up his driver's license after the crash, though he's still allowed to drive on private land, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The prince retired from public life in 2017 after more than 65 years. He was seen at royal weddings, including that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.