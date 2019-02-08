Thai princess to run for prime minister in historic first

Princess Ubolratana Mahidol was nominated to run for prime minister of Thailand, the first time a member of the royal family has run for office. Photo by Jorge Zapata/EPA-EFE

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- For the first time in the 86-year history of Thailand's constitutional monarchy, a member of the nation's royal family has been nominated to be the next prime minister.

Ubolratana Mahidol, the oldest child of the late King Bhumibol, was nominated by the Thai Raksa Chart Party, which is aligned with the country's exiled former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra.

"The Thai Raksa Chart Party is deeply honored to have received Ubolratana Mahidol's kindness in accepting the party's nomination to be prime minister," the party said in a statement. "The princess completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees from leading American universities, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UC Los Angeles, respectively."

Thailand's royal family is seen as semi-divine but Ubolratana, 67, resigned her royal title in 1972 when she went to college in the United States.

"I am deeply touched," she posted on Instagram. "My decision to allow the Thai Raksa Chart to register my name as a candidate for prime minister demonstrates my freedom and rights, with no privileges over other people, as stated in the constitution."

The surprise nomination sent shock waves through the country's political landscape as a crowded field of candidates prepared to run for prime minister. Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha, who has ruled Thailand since a 2014 coup also announced that he would run for prime minister.

Friday was the last day for candidates to file to run.

Thailand's lese majeste law makes it a crime to criticize the royal family, which could make it hard to campaign against Ubolratana.

Ubolratana is the oldest child of Queen Sirikit and the late King Bhumibol. She was born in Lausanne, Switzerland while her father was attending college there. She and her father won a gold medal in sailing in the 1967 Southeast Asian Games.

She has three children, one of whom died in the 2004 tsunami that killed more than 225,000 people in southern Asia.