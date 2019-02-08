Fire kills 10 teenage soccer players at sports facility in Rio de Jaineiro

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Ten teenage Brazilian soccer players were killed Friday when a team training center caught fire in Rio de Janeiro, officials said.

Three people were injured in the blaze that engulfed the Ninho de Urubu, the facility where the Flamengo football club trains. The name Ninho de Urabu means vultures nest, a reference to the Flamengo mascot.

Authorities said the victims were between 14 and 17 years old and were sleeping when the fire broke out early Friday. It took two hours to get the flames under control.

"The kids from the Flamengo youth team were sleeping there at the time," firefighter Douglas Henaut told Brazil's Globo News.

Flamengo, one of Brazil's premier soccer teams, tweeted Friday that the team's in mourning.

"Just remembering the nights and days I spent at the training center, it gives me goosebumps. I still can't believe it but praying for all. God bless everyone's family," said Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, who formerly played for Flamengo.

Arial footage showed the facility's iron roof warped and blackened by the heat of the fire and nearby trees charred by the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown.