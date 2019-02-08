Feb. 8 (UPI) -- At least a dozen people were shot dead by military police in Brazil Friday after authorities raided a property packed with suspected drug traffickers.

Police said agents were tipped that as many as 20 perpetrators were at a community municipal savings building in Rio de Janeiro. A gun battle followed and at least 12 people died. Brazil's G1 reported the toll at 13. Officials said the military police were fired upon when they arrived.

The gunfire startled the community of Falled-Fogueteiro in central Rio de Janeiro, where seven suspects were arrested, R7 reported. Violence has worsened in Falled-Fogueteiro, where two rival drug trafficking groups fight one another, the report said.

In another raid in nearby Morro dos Prazeres, a smaller confrontation injured two people, R7's report said.

Police seized three rifles, twelve handguns and six grenades.

High crime rates in Brazil were one of the factors that contributed to the election of Jair Bolsonaro, who was vowed to help reduce crime.

There is currently an effort in Brazil to change laws to give more protection against prosecution to national security forces that use weapons on the job.