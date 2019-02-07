Emergency teams work at the site where a bus has been buried by a landslide, on Niemeyer Avenue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 7, 2019. Photo by Marcelo Sayao/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Storms with winds topping out at 68 mph have caused mudslides and killed five people in Rio de Janeiro and the surrounding area of coastal Brazil.

Severe weather first struck the area Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning, causing electrical blackouts and flooding roads, G1 reported. In addition to the dead, another individual is missing, G1 reported.

Most of the hardest hit areas are in the south of the city, G1 reported.

R7 media showed images of a school and a hotel partly underwater, as well as videos of people and vehicles threatened by rapidly moving water currents across the metro area.

Trees blocked several roads, while many others were flooded, according to R7.

On Wednesday, a woman's body was recovered from debris after her vehicle was hit by a landslide. Another body is believed to be trapped inside a bus, which would increase the death toll.

The storm, during the Southern Hemisphere's summer season, was caused by a combination of low-pressure clouds with summer winds, according to meteorologists.