Philippine protesters in Manila in November call for the return of illegal garbage to South Korea. File Photo by Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Garbage from South Korea exported to the Philippines in 2018 included material that was incorrectly declared as recyclable, South Korean authorities said Thursday.

Seoul's ministry of environment said an initial inspection of 1,200 tons of waste plastic that was marked for recycling also included "waste wood, iron" and other material that had not undergone regular recycling, Yonhap reported.

The South Korean garbage shipments, about 6,300 tons in total, caused uproar in the Philippines after local authorities discovered blood collection tubes, used diapers, batteries, bulbs and electronic waste, according to Rappler.

On Thursday, South Korean inspectors took a sample of two out of the 51 containers of waste that was returned on Sunday.

"Following on-site inspections, we were able to confirm the waste plastics that were exported illegally and returned included waste wood, iron and other materials that did not undergo the normal recycling process, and was mixed in with the plastics," Seoul's ministry of environment said.

A private South Korean company exported the waste to the Philippines in 2018, and incorrectly declared the containers carried "waste plastic, separated and sorted."

The city of Pyeongtaek, where the firm is located, has ordered the company to take care of the returned garbage. Penalties will follow if the firm does not comply, according to Yonhap.

Rappler reported the Philippine firm importing the recyclables, Verde Soko II Industrial Corp., was not issued the required import permits from the government.

The Philippines previously received illegal shipments of garbage from Canada in 2013, but some of the trash was eventually disposed of locally, according to Rappler.