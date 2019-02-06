Report: Chinese group APT10 hacked U.S., Norwegian companies

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Chinese hackers from APT10 conducted sustained cyberattacks against U.S. and Norwegian companies to steal intellectual property, a report by Recorded Future revealed.

Security researchers at Recorded Future, a threat intelligence company based in Massachusetts, said the hackers targeted an international apparel company, a U.S. law firm specializing in intellectual property law and a Norwegian IT and cloud services provider. Operatives from APT10, a state-sponsored hacking group also known as Stone Panda, want to "gain access to networks to steal valuable intellectual property or gain commercial advantage," Recorded Future said in its report.

In all three cases, the hackers used stolen login credentials.

The intrusion into Visma, the Norwegian cloud services company, wasn't about stealing that company's intellectual property but gaining access to client networks, Recorded Future said. By accessing third-party service providers, APT10 could potentially have access to hundreds or even thousands of corporations around the world, the threat assessment firm said in its report.

"We believe APT10 is the most significant Chinese state-sponsored cyber threat to global corporations known to date," Recorded Future said. "On top of the breadth, volume and targets of attacks that APT10 has conducted since at least 2016, we now know that these operations are being run by the Chinese intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security."

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced Tuesday that APT10 could be behind a January cyber incident that compromised company workers' personal data and IT identification details.

In December, the FBI indicted two Chinese nationals, accusing them of being APT10 members and hacking U.S. defense agencies and corporations.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's cyber agency will host webinars with companies to make them aware of Chinese hackers and help them prevent intrusions. The sessions will "help folks understand, identify and reduce vulnerabilities and threats," said Christopher Krebs, the department's leader of its Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

"What we want to do is to get them to come back and work with us in the event that they find something," Krebs said.