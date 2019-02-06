Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Chilean officials have extended "catastrophe areas" after forest fires in the country, while flash floods in the central Andean regions and nearby Bolivia became deadly.

In the region of La Araucania, which has been the most affected, two people have died because of the emergency, La Tercera reported. BioBio and Los Rios are two other nearby regions affected by the forest fires.

Chile extended the catastrophe declaration, which not only restricts liberties but grants authorities capacity to dispose of even privately-owned food supplies. It's a temporary month-long exemption because of emergencies in several parts of south central Chile due to fire.

Latest reports showed "139 fires of which 43 remain active, 47 were controlled and 49 were already extinguished," according to the government's Onemi agency for public safety.

RELATED Trump orders FEMA to halt payments to California as wildfire recovery continues

Of the fires that remain active, authorities are focusing on the 21 most relevant, T13 reported. There are multiple fires listed, with the two largest -- each nearly 5,000 acres -- in the Cholchol area and the other in Carahue, both within La Araucania.

While those areas are affected by fires, regions in the north have seen floods from heavy rain that have also been deadly.

According to Onemi, an agency of the Chilean Interior and Public Security ministry, parts of the country's northern highlands have seen flooding. Heavy storms in mountain areas filled with rocks often causes landslides.

RELATED Australia heat wave bakes southeast with temps near 110 degrees

Onemi officials confirmed one death in Arica. Hundreds have already been evacuated from some of the most vulnerable areas. Governments are providing temporary shelter.

A catastrophe declaration and state of constitutional exception are designed to create security in a vulnerable area by centralizing authority on a person designated by the president. Such declarations restrict civilian "freedom of movement, freedom of public meetings" and places temporary limits on property rights, as the authority in charge has powers to take all action necessary.

Bolivia's El Deber reported flash floods have killed one in Chile and left more than 3,400 with losses.The floods occurred as a result of swollen rivers from rain.

RELATED Forest soundscapes could aid biodiversity studies and conservation

There have been other extreme weather events in the southern hemisphere recently.