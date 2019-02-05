Two men found dead in flooded Australian city

An army vehicle drives past houses affected by floods in the suburb of Hermit Park in Townsville, Australia. Police discovered the bodies of two men in their 20s in floodwater on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Dan Peled/EPA

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Two men were found dead in the Australian state of Queensland Tuesday, as the country experiences historic flooding.

Queensland police said the bodies of two men, aged 21 and 23 were found in a stormwater drain near the Aitkenvale library on Tuesday afternoon.

The bodies were discovered as part of a search operation in flood waters. Police said the men had been identified and their next of kin were informed of their death.

Queensland police deputy commissioner, Bob Gee said police had been looking for two men involved in a breaking and entering incident in the area, The Guardian reported.

"They were involved in another police investigation," Gee said. "I cannot confirm that any of them actually entered flood waters."

The area has experienced more than a week of heavy monsoonal rains with at least 500 homes left underwater and 20,000 more homes at risk.

Waters in Townsville began to recede Tuesday although thousands of people were unable to return to their homes.

The Queensland Emergency Service received about 1,200 calls for help in the 48 hours before Tuesday morning.

Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said a recovery center opened in Townsville and ordered her agriculture minister to consult mayors about aide for farmers.

"We've got a long way to go. I'm asking for people to have patience," she said.