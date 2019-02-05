Seven people dead, at least 30 injured in Paris apartment fire

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A fire broke out in a residential building early Tuesday in southwestern Paris, killing at least seven people and injuring another 30, the fire service said.

The injuries included three firefighers, according to the BBC.

More than 200 firefighters were working to reach survivors and extinguish the blaze, which was contained to the top two floors of the eight-story building on Rue Erlanger in a high-end district, about 2 from the Eiffel Tower in France's capital.

The cause of the blaze was unknown, fire service spokesman Clement Cognon said in a report by the Independent.

Firefighters rescued two dozen people from the roof, those who climbed out of windows to escape the flames, and evacuated others from inside, Cognon said.'

Neighboring buildings were also evacuated and the street was blocked off.

One month ago, a deadly explosion and blaze was linked to a gas leak in a Paris bakery, killing four.