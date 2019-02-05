Paris firefighters work after a fire broke out at an apartment in the 16th district of Paris Tuesday, killing at least 10. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- At least 10 people died in a major apartment fire in southwest Paris early Tuesday, and nearly three dozen were injured, authorities said.

Paris prosecutor Remi Heitz told reporters the fire might have been deliberately started by a woman who lived in the building. She has been detained, officials said.

More than 200 firefighters worked to reach survivors and extinguish the blaze, which started in the top two floors of the eight-story building on Rue Erlanger about 2 miles from the Eiffel Tower. Six of the injured were firefighters. The building was built in the 1970s.

"It was a particularly violent fire," Capt. Clement Cognon of the Paris fire service told BFM TV.

Firefighters rescued people who had climbed to the roof and those who went out windows, officials said.

Neighboring buildings were also evacuated and the street was blocked off.

The location of the fire is popular with tourists and close to landmarks include the Trocadero, overlooking the Eiffel Tower, and a number of upmarket shops and restaurants.

A month ago, a deadly explosion and blaze was linked to a gas leak in a Paris bakery, killing four.