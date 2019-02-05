Eight people dead, at least 30 injured in Paris apartment fire

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A fire broke out in an apartment building early Tuesday in southwestern Paris, killing at least eight people and injuring another 30, the fire service said.

The injuries included three firefighters, according to the BBC.

Paris prosecutor Remi Heitz told reporters the fire might have been deliberately started by a woman who lived in the building been detained.

More than 200 firefighters were working to reach survivors and extinguish the blaze, which started in the top two floors of the eight-story building on Rue Erlanger in a high-end district, about 2 miles from the Eiffel Tower in France's capital. The building was constructed in the 1970s.

"It was a particularly violent fire," Capt Clement Cognon of the Paris fire service told BFM TV.

Firefighters rescued people who had climbed to the roof, those who went out of windows to escape the flames, and evacuated others from inside.

Neighboring buildings were also evacuated and the street was blocked off.

One month ago, a deadly explosion and blaze was linked to a gas leak in a Paris bakery, killing four.