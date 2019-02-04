Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The sentencing hearing for serial killer Bruce McArthur began in Toronto on Monday, after he pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder.

The hearing is expected to last three days. Graphic testimony about the slayings was presented to the court on Monday.

Last week, McArthur admitted to killing eight men over a seven-year period. He had sexual relationships with at least six of them. The victims were gay and killed in Toronto's predominately gay neighborhood, known as "the Village." All were strangled with a rope and pipe, and McArthur took photographs of their bodies after their deaths.

On Monday, prosecutor Michael Cantlon warned those in the courtroom that disturbing details of the crimes would be discussed. He added that those in attendance should "think carefully about your need to be here."

The court began with an analysis of the 2017 death of Andrew Kinsman, the last victim, who was superintendent of McArthur's apartment building. A computer later seized from McArthur contained over 100 photos of Kinsman, including 18 taken after his death in which he is posed, naked, with a rope around his neck and a metal bar attached to the rope.

Parts of the eight men's bodies were found in decorative planters at a home where McArthur was employed as a landscaper. Police arrested him in 2018.