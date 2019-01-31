France, Spain demand release of journalists held in Venezuela

Workers of Spain's EFE news agency are seen at a main office in Madrid after the detention of three journalists Thursday. Photo by Angel Diaz/EPA-EFE

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Government officials in France and Spain are demanding the release of several journalists in Venezuela, who were captured and accused amid an ongoing political crisis.

The reporters had been covering political developments in Venezuela, including protests by thousands opposed to military-backed President Nicolas Maduro. The Venezuelan leader is in a power struggle with opposition and National Assembly leader Juan Guaido.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he "rejects with energy the detention in Caracas" of journalists from the country's EFE news agency.

"Through our embassy we are working for their freedom. The government asks Venezuelan authorities to respect legal rights," he tweeted Thursday.

EFE news said three reporters were detained in Caracas -- two are Colombian and one is Spanish.

"The first thing that those in power try to do in situations like these is to suppress what is going on," EFE President Fernando Garea told Spanish TV channel Antena 3. He disputed the claim they entered Venezuela unlawfully.

Separately, two journalists from Quotidien French media have been detained since Tuesday. They were filming the outside of the Miraflores government palace, where Maduro's government is based, Le Monde reported.

French Foreign Ministry spokesman Agnes von der Muhll said Thursday Paris has "demanded" their freedom. Also, two Chilean journalists were detained in the government palace for over 15 hours before they were freed and deported to Chile Thursday. They described intimidation attempts, La Tercera reported.

"Given the way they sought to intimidate them, the insecurity they tried to create in them ... they were put under psychological pressure, isolating them from the others. That is the way dictatorships function," Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero said Thursday after meeting with the television journalists.

Two Venezuelan journalists who reported the Chileans' detention were also captured for several hours in Caracas this week. They were freed after an interrogation, El Nacional reported.

The main union of journalists in Venezuela, known as SNTP, called for a protest Thursday against Maduro's recent initiatives to crack down on foreign and domestic press.

Maduro -- and his predecessor, former President Hugo Chavez -- have long cracked down on national press and created situations that forced the sales of media, including television channels. In December, it forced 75-year-old newspaper El Nacional to eliminate print editions by cutting its access to printing paper.

Permits for foreign correspondents to work in Venezuela have also long been restricted.

The journalists' arrests came as thousands of Venezuelans demonstrated Wednesday after calls by Guaido that humanitarian aid be allowed into the country. Guaido last week was appointed interim leadership of Venezuela by the National Assembly, which declared Maduro's presidency illegitimate. They argue Maduro's re-election last year was not legal.

The United States, European Union and most Latin American neighbors have recognized Guaido as the legitimate ruler. The EU recognized Guaido Thursday. Some nations, like Russia and Mexico, still yield to Maduro.

Guaido said a civil war is unlikely because 90 percent of people want Maduro to step down. Maduro in the meantime, faces increasing pressure like possible new U.S. sanctions on Caracas' main source of revenue -- its oil exports.

The United States has banned U.S.-based companies, including Venezuelan stateoil subsidiary Citgo, from making crude oil purchases. The ban is likely to worsen the economic and political crisis in Venezuela that's led to hyperinflation and food and medicine shortages.

More than three million Venezuelans have left in recent years, according to U.N. figures, and the country's homicide rate last year was the highest in the region, largely due to politically-related violence.