Aging cows graze on a farm in Haryana, India. Uttar Pradesh state has ordered abandoned cows to be tagged with bar codes and tracked. Photo by Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- From now on, stray cows in one region of India must be tracked with a bar code and properly housed, government authorities said Wednesday -- the result of a large stray cow population in the country.

A 23-page report Tuesday also called for aging cows in Uttar Pradesh -- which are regarded by some Hindus sacred animals that wander rural streets in increasing numbers -- to be sheltered in vacant government buildings.

Farmers unable to feed the cows typically set them free, and the Uttar Pradesh government is dealing with reports of unwanted cows damaging crops and blocking traffic.

The order from the state animal husbandry department said officials must track the cow herds through tagging or placement of radio frequency identification technology on them. Drop-off areas, it said, should be established as cow shelters where farmers can donate crop waste as fodder.

The report also recommends stricter regulations against farmers who abandon their cows.

Slaughtering cows for beef is a contentious issue in India, where 85 percent of the population is Hindu. The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state, is Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu monk who on Jan. 3 gave district magistrates an order to move stray cattle to fenced shelters within a week. Under his authority, the government has aggressively enforced cow smuggling and slaughter laws, which has shuttered several illegal slaughterhouses.

The state government also enacted a cow welfare tax on some public projects to divert funds to the shelter projects.

Although milk is a staple in Indian diets, some farmers have complained they cannot sell their aging cows for slaughter. Angry farmers in Agra led a protest this month by bringing their cows into a government school building, which forced the classes outdoors.