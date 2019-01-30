North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) has not met U.S. President Donald Trump since June 12. North Korea media said Wednesday the delay is a result of U.S. policy. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A North Korean newspaper is blaming the United States for stalled negotiations, a day after Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee North Korea activity is "inconsistent with full denuclearization."

Pyongyang's Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun stated Wednesday progress on talks had been delayed because Washington has insisted on denuclearization prior to sanctions relief.

The newspaper then claimed a "growing number of voices on the international stage" are calling for the lifting of North Korea sanctions.

"It is the international community's assessment that the situation of the Korean Peninsula and the region is being transformed into a zone of peace and stability, through our proactive and pre-emptive efforts," the article in the Rodong stated.

Parties in favor of sanctions "cannot see, like an owl in broad daylight," the statement read, adding the foreign press "agrees" with the Kim Jong Un regime on sanctions.

"It is no coincidence the foreign press has concluded that forcing a self-regenerating [North Korea] to surrender through sanctions is a foolish mistake," the article read. "It is our resolute position, to establish a new relationship between [North Korea] and the United States, and build a permanent and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula."

On Tuesday, Coats and CIA Director Gina Haspel had said they are skeptical North Korea would give up its nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday, and challenged the assessments from his own administration.

"North Korea relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned. Decent chance of Denuclearization...," he tweeted.

Behind the scenes, North Korean envoys have been meeting with Russian officials.

Igor Morgulov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, met with the North Koreans in Moscow on Tuesday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The two sides discussed "cooperating" at the United Nations, according to the Russian foreign ministry.