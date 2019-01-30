Iran showed off new military hardware, including drones and missiles to mark the 40th anniversary of the nation's Islamic Revolution. Photo courtesy Handout/EPA

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Iran is marking the 40th anniversary of its Islamic Revolution by showing off new weapons, including several drones and missiles.

An exhibition opened Wednesday at Tehran's Grand Mosalla and includes 560 pieces of military hardware, Mehr News Agency reported. The display will run through Feb. 11.

The newest weapon is the Kaman-12 drone that's capable of flying for 10 straight hours at 124 mph with a full payload, state-run Press TV reported. The drone has a twin tail design.

The Shahed-129 drone can be used for surveillance and combat operations using bombs and missiles. It can fly up to 1,240 miles with one refueling, Press TV reported.

The Sa'eqeh-2 drone resembles a flying wing, similar to a scaled-down version of the U.S. B-2 stealth bomber. The drone was used last year to attack targets in Syria in retaliation for an attack on an Iranian military parade.

The Iranians also featured new missile systems, including the Qassed-3 missile that can be deployed on fighter jets.

The public also got its first look at the Shahin missile, which is designed to shoot down enemy missiles. The weapon system is deployed on fighter jets.

The 1979 revolution Iran toppled the country's U.S.-backed monarchy. It led to the Iran Hostage Crisis, in which dozens of hostages from the U.S. embassy in Tehran were held from 1979 to 1981.