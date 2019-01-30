Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) inspecting a Catholic church Monday damaged by an explosion in Jolo, Sulu province, southern Philippines the day before. Four persons of interest turned themselves in to police, authorities said Wednesday. Photo by Albert Cain, Presidential Photographers Division/EPA-EFE.

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Philippines said Wednesday four people wanted in connection to bomb blasts Sunday that killed more than two dozen churchgoers turned themselves in, intending to clear their names.

Investigators said the persons of interest were spotted on surveillance video with suspected members of the Islamist militant group Abu Sayyaf's Ajang-Ajang faction at the time of the explosion at Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel during mass Sunday morning in Jolo, Sulu, the Manila Bulletin reported.

Alshaber J. Arbi, 18, a high school student, and Gerry Isnajil, 24, a teacher at the same school, were the first to turn themselves into the Sulu Provincial Police Office. They identified themselves in the video but claimed they were not Ajang-Ajang members or part of the bombing.

Police said Arbi is the brother of slain Abu Sayyaf bomb maker Surakah Ingog.

Alsimar Mohammad Albi, 24, and Abdulzam Albi, 17, turned themselves in later in the day. Both said they went to a nearby pharmacy to purchase medicine for Alsimar's mother, who was in a hospital when the explosion occurred.

They said, too, that they were not part of the bombing and were not members of a gang. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for church attack.

"If they come out clean then good enough," Joint Task Force Sulu Commander Brig. Gen. Divino Rey Pabayo, said.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said Sunday that police will work to make sure those who participated in the incident will be held accountable.

"We will pursue to the ends of the earth the ruthless perpetrators behind this dastardly crime until every killer is brought to justice and put behind bars," Duterte said, the Catholic News Agency reported. "The law will give them no mercy."

After Sunday's attack, two people were killed and four others were injured after a grenade was tossed into a mosque in the Philippine city of Zamboanga on Tuesday. Ten religious leaders from Basilan and nearby provinces were sleeping there at the time of the attack, Zamboanga police director Thomas Joseph Martir said.