Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Office said Tuesday 41 people have been killed and 850 detained in Venezuela amid a power struggle between President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Pro-Maduro security forces cracked down last week on protesters who favored Guaido, who has called for new demonstrations.

"At least 26 people died after being shot by security forces during the demonstrations," out of a total of 41 killed last week, OHCHR spokesman Rupert Colville told UPI Tuesday by phone from Switzerland.

The 26 were killed by bullets from security forces backing Maduro, who was sworn in for a second term Jan. 10 after a controversial election process last year. Opponents, several countries and multinational organizations do not recognize Maduro's presidency as legitimate.

The National Assembly earlier this month declared Maduro an usurper of the presidency and appointed Guaido interim president. The protests last week were called by Guaido to force Maduro to step down and call new elections. Maduro, though, remains adamant and has the backing of the top military leadership.

The dead count includes five killed in house raids in poor neighborhoods by the security forces, all immediately after the protests. There was also one member of the Bolivarian guard killed by an unidentified attacker in the state of Monagas.

A total of 11 people were killed in looting incidents, Colville added. Looting normally occurs in the same areas of protests, he said.

Venezuelan security detained 850 people between Jan. 21-26. Of these, 696 were detained on Jan. 23, the main day of the protest, when Guaido was sworn in as interim president and promised to work to restore democracy.

The National Assembly had scheduled a Tuesday session to condemn the killings and detentions, and to ready a new "free" electoral process. The opposition-led assembly has been competing against the Constituent Assembly, which was elected in 2017 and supports Maduro.

The election of the Constituent Assembly was called by Maduro after the opposition secured control of the National Assembly through a national vote in December 2015. The Constituent Assembly, elected to write a new constitution, has powers that supersedes those of other powers of the state.

The election of the Constituent Assembly was disputed by the opposition and has not been recognized by several countries, who see it as a maneuver to eliminate the powers of the legitimate parliament.

Tarek William Saab, appointed prosecutor general by the Constituent Assembly in August 2017, asked the Venezuelan Supreme Court Tuesday to bar Guaido from leaving the country and embargoes for his properties and bank accounts, El Nacional reported.

Guaido has announced a two-hour new protest for Wednesday afternoon.

"Wherever you are, go to the street to: 1. continue carrying the message of amnesty and guarantees to the Armed National Forces. 2. Demand the armed forces to adhere to the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," he said in a tweet Monday.

Tuesday, Guaido tweeted to condemn the detentions of minors and crimes against humanity.

Venezuela's El Nacional newspaper reported another two-hour protest has been scheduled for Saturday at noon.

A previous version of this story contained incorrect information. Venezuela's opposition secured control of the National Assembly in December 2015.