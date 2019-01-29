The skeleton of an unidentified soldier excavated on Nov. 12 is believed to be Chinese. File Photo courtesy of Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- An "intact skeleton" unearthed during a 2018 mine-clearing operation inside the Korean demilitarized zone has been identified as that of a Chinese soldier, according to multiple reports.

South Korean newspaper Kukmin Ilbo reported Tuesday the skeleton, which included a remnant of a boot on the left foot, was confirmed to be that of a soldier from China's People's Volunteer Army. Following its discovery on Nov. 12, forensics experts concluded the remains were Chinese based on location, "historical evidence," and an analysis of the fallen soldier's belongings.

A DNA analysis of the East Asian soldier would have not been sufficient to determine the nationality of the deceased, according to the report.

China entered the Korean War in late 1950, taking United Nations forces by surprise. According to Chinese sources, more than 180,000 Chinese troops died during the conflict.

The return of war remains to China has become an increasingly regular event for Seoul and Beijing. Last week, military authorities on both sides held talks to discuss the repatriation.

In November, during a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Moon Jae-in said repatriation is a "symbolic" project that could restore trust between the two countries while promoting amicable ties.

South Korea is to resume excavations, with the North, in April. Troops clashed extensively in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, where the Chinese remains were found. Soldiers from the United States and French armies also fought in the area, according to the Kukmin.

Yonhap confirmed through a military source the remains belonged to a Chinese national and that the skeleton is the first foreign remains to be found in the DMZ following the signing of the inter-Korea Sept. 19 Agreement.