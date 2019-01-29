Huawei charges are an 'attack' on Chinese business, China says

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- China condemned the U.S. charges against Huawei Tuesday as political manipulation to smear the legitimate business operations of its company.

"The United States has been using state power to smear and attack specific Chinese enterprises, destroying the legitimate operations of the companies," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang in a statement, South China Morning Post reported.

He added that China will resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of its companies.

China's ministry of industry and information technology also called the indictments "unfair and immoral," the Guardian reported.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed 13 indictments against Chinese smartphone giant Huawei and its chief financial officer, Wanzhou Meng, as well as two affiliates, Huawei Device USA Inc. and Skycom Tech Co. Ltd.

The company and its affiliates face a slew of fraud and obstruction of justice charges.

Huawei has since denied the charges, saying it is "disappointed" that its efforts to discuss the matter with the states were not accepted, the Guardian reported.

"The company denies that it or its subsidiary or affiliate have committed any of the asserted violations," the company said, adding that the U.S. will not find any wrongdoing by Meng.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have been steadily rising since December when Meng was arrested in Canada. She is currently out on bail but the U.S. is seeking to extradite her to face charges in New York. She is due back in court Feb. 6, CNN reported.