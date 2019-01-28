U.S. envoy announces framework of U.S.-Taliban peace plan

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad (3-L) briefs Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (C) in Kabul Sunday about the progress on the six days of Qatar talks with the Taliban. Photo by Afghanistan Presidential Palace/EPA-EFE

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The American envoy participating in Afghanistan peace talks with the Taliban said a framework has been established that could end 17 years of conflict in the country.

Zalmay Khalilzad cautioned, though, that nothing has been agreed to but progress has been made in the discussions hosted by Qatar over the past week.

"After six days in Doha, I'm headed to #Afghanistan for consultations," Khalilzad said on Twitter. "Meetings here were more productive than they have been in the past. We made significant progress on vital issues.

"Will build on the momentum and resume talks shortly. We have a number of issues left to work out. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and 'everything' must include an intra-Afghan dialogue and comprehensive cease-fire."

Those critical intra-Afghanistan talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government has been something the Taliban has balked at so far. The group considers Afghan leaders puppets of the United States.

Khalilzad highlighted the U.S. commitment to Afghanistan in another Twitter post Monday that included a photo of himself in a Sunday meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"Peace is America's highest priority in Afghanistan, a goal we believe all Afghans share," Khalilzad wrote.

In a televised address Monday, Ghani said the Taliban must accept Afghans' demand for peace.

"Either they join the great nation of Afghanistan with a united voice, or be the tool of foreign objectives," he said.

The Taliban has insisted the U.S. government commit to a troop withdrawal date before it engages with the Afghan government.

"The policy of the Islamic Emirate during talks was very clear: Until the issue of withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan is agreed upon, progress in other issues is impossible," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

Ghani pushed back on the demand Monday, saying Kabul needs foreign troops and they will eventually leave under an "orderly plan."

Under the proposed peace agreement, the Taliban would promise not to allow Al Qaeda or any terror group use Afghanistan as a base of operations in exchange for a U.S. troop withdrawal. The Taliban also has asked to be part of any interim government.