An aerial view Saturday shows mud and debris from a dam collapse in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. On Friday, a river of sludge destroyed buildings with dozens of bodies found and hundreds of people feared dead. Photo by Antonio Lacerda/EPA

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The search for survivors resumed Sunday afternoon after a pause for several hours because of fears that a second dam hold back ire ore and debris could break in Brazil.

On Friday, an iron mine burst in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais. Two days later, 37 bodies had been recovered with more than 250 missing and feared dead.

Authorities warned residents on Sunday about dangers in several neighborhoods in the city of Brumadinho that are within range of the B6 dam.'

Vale, which is Brazil's largest mining firm, owns both dams at the mining complex.

RELATED Dozens killed in Afghan gold mine collapse

At 5:30 a.m, a loudspeaker warned residents of dangerous water levels at a tailings dam still standing in the Vale SA facility. They were asked to "find the highest point in the city."

Pedro Ahiara, spokesman for the firefighters, said "the risk of a breaking continues" and "our work is completely focused on the evacuation."

All the town's bridges were ordered to close.

"With bags on their backs, everything they could grab, children, old people climbing up, it was total despair," one man told the BBC.

Rescue efforts were called off Saturday night until daybreak.

Some 366 people have been rescued and 23 were taken to the hospital, according to the Minas Gerais state fire department says.

Vale said it could not reach 252 of its employees and contractors. Also, residents and guests at an inn were also reported missing.

On Sunday, a delegation from Israel was dispatched to Brazil, including about 130 soldiers and officers in active service as well as 70 reservists from the Home Front Command. They include engineering experts, doctors, search and rescue personnel and firefighters. Also, they are sending to Brazil advanced equipment that can locate cellular signals, including sonar devices and drones that can formulate an aerial picture.

Vale workers were eating lunch when the dam collapsed. Mud knocked over and buried several of the company's buildings and surrounding areas.

Brazil's attorney general Raquel Dodge said "someone is definitely at fault, Sky News reported.

Around 600 mines in the state are classified as being at risk of rupture, she noted.