Plane, helicopter collision in Italian Alps kills 5

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A tourist plane and a helicopter collided Friday in the Italian Alps, killing at least five people, Italian emergency officials said.

The collision over the Rutor Glacier in the Aosta Valley of northern Italy also left two people -- Swiss and French nationals -- injured, the Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico rescue agency said on Twitter.

The group suspended rescue operations Friday evening and planned to return to the site of the crash Saturday morning. Medical professionals and specialists in sheet metal cutting also responded to the scene.