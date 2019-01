NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg plans to meet with military and diplomatic leaders in the United States. File Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. leaders Saturday.

The Brussels-based military alliance announced his travel plans Friday.

During his visit, Stoltenberg plans to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and national security adviser John Bolton.

Stoltenberg will depart Washington on Monday.