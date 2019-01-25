China to host meeting of 'nuclear five'

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing will host five major nuclear powers next week. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- China confirmed it will host an official meeting of major nuclear powers on Wednesday, the first discussion of its kind in two years.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday officials representing China, the United States, Russia, Britain and France will convene next week to discuss the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, Xinhua and other news services reported.

Hua was confirming statements from Moscow earlier this week. On Wednesday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will meet with U.S. Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson, according to Russia's Tass news agency.

"The theme of the conference is the strengthening of cooperation between nuclear powers, and to maintain the nonproliferation treaty," Hua said Friday. "The [five] nuclear powers will discuss nuclear strategy, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation."

Hua did not mention the ongoing effort to denuclearize North Korea, according to reports.

She did tell reporters at the regular press briefing Beijing is "concerned" after two U.S. warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday.

The ships were "conducting a routine Taiwan Strait transit...in accordance with international law," U.S. Pacific Fleet spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman told CNN.

On Friday, Hua said China is watching the situation closely.

In Taiwan, the government is on alert after at least two Chinese planes, including the Xian H-6 strategic bomber and a Chinese KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft flew from the mainland Thursday through the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines.