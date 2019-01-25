British explorer Capt. Matthew Flinders' remains exhumed near London train station

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The remains of British explorer Capt. Matthew Flinders have been found near a London train station.

Famed for having captained the first circumnavigation of Australia, which confirmed that it was a continent, as well as credited with giving it its name, Flinders is an important man in Australian history.

However, it was long believed that his final resting place somewhere among the 40,000 other bodies within the burial grounds of London's St. James's Gardens was lost to history once the location was absorbed by the Euston train station in the 1840s.

That is until the location was designated for the HS2, a high-speed rail network connecting Birmingham to London.

A big dig archeologist project began on the site in October by the HS2's archaeology division, which includes over 1,000 archaeologists, specialists, scientists and conservators who will work to preserve British history and heritage along the planned rail route, according to HS2.

"Given the number of human remains at St. James's, we weren't confident the we were going to find him," HS2's head archaeologist Helen Wass said in a statement.

However, when the captain was buried at the age of 40 July 23, 1814, a lead breastplate was laid on the lid of his coffin, instantly signaling to the archaeologists the man they had just uncovered.

"We were very lucky," she said.

The discovery so early on in the dig thrilled archaeologists, especially given how unlikely the endeavor seemed, HS2 said, adding that his remains will now be studied to see what else can be learned about the man, she said.

"This discovery is particularly exciting for me as an archaeologist working on the site as Captain Matthew Flinders was the grandfather of renowned Sir William Matthew Flinders Petrie, commonly known as the 'Father of Archaeology,' " she said.

All of the remains exhumed from the St. James burial ground will help provide a better understanding of life and death in London during the 18th and 19th century as those buried there come from all walks of life, HS2 said.

Capt. Flinders will be reinterred with the rest of the exhumed bodies fo St. James's at a location yet to be announced, according to the HS2 website.

"The discovery of Cpt. Matthew Flinders's remains is an incredible opportunity for us to learn more about the life and remarkable achievements of this British navigator, hydrographer and scientist. He put Australia on the map due to his tenacity and expertise as a navigator and explorer," Wass said.