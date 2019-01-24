Trending Stories

Supreme Court agrees to hear first gun rights case in a decade
Jayme Closs to receive $25K reward for her 'bravery,' help in arrest of her captor
Trump says he will not give State of the Union address until shutdown ends
Witness: 'El Chapo's' wife coordinated prison escape
Senate set for vote on 2 different bills to reopen government

Photo Gallery

 
This week in Washington

Latest News

Ariana Grande shares 'Thank U, Next' album cover
Scientists uncover link between gum disease, Alzheimer's disease
Deputy's close call with SUV on icy road caught on video
Refineries, investors fear crude shortages over possible Venezuela sanctions
Harden scorches Knicks with 61 in Rockets' win
 
Back to Article
/