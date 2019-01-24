North Korea's ruling Kim family will be memorialized on a more official level during death anniversaries. File Photo by Yonhap

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- North Korea has designated the death anniversaries of founder Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il, as national memorial days, according to state-controlled media.

KCNA said Thursday the death anniversaries are to be observed every year and that the North Korean national flag will fly at half-mast in observation of memorial days.

Kim Il Sung died on July 8, 1994, shortly after meeting with former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in Pyongyang. He is believed to have died from a heart attack at the age of 82, and his passing was followed by a 10-day mourning period, declared by his son Kim Jong Il.

Kim Jong Il died on Dec. 17, 2011 after a heart failure that led to the swift succession of power to his son, the current leader. Kim Jong Un then fully assumed power in 2012.

RELATED Trump in turmoil raises stakes on North Korea summit

North Korea has observed the death anniversaries with memorial services at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, and leader Kim Jong Un has attended the services.

North Korean media, including the Rodong Sinmun, are now encouraging a more nationwide observance on the two anniversaries.

The regime is strengthening idolization practices revolving around the ruling family at a time when it is building close relations with China.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported a North Korean art troupe arrived in Beijing on Thursday, the first time in three years North Korean performers are in China to build better ties.

Ri Su Yong, a former foreign minister, is leading the delegation, according to Xinhua news agency.

The performers arrived in military attire at the main train station in Beijing and were given a red carpet welcome, according to Yonhap.

North Korea has previously canceled a performance troupe's "goodwill" tour of China in 2015. The Moranbong Band returned to the North after canceling all concerts amid friction with China.