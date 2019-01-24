Death toll in Sudan protests rises to 29

Sudanese protesters take part in a rally against the Sudanese government of President Omar al-Bashir. The death toll in the monthlong protests rose to at least 29 people on Thursday. Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Three people were killed in protests in Sudan on Thursday, bringing the death toll in the monthlong demonstrations to 29.

Mahjoub al-Taj Majhoub died after being beaten and tortured while in police custody, and University student Abd al-Azeem Babikir, 22, was killed after being struck in the chest by a bullet, the Sudanese Doctors' Committee said, according to Middle East Eye.

The government also confirmed a 24-year-old man was killed during the protests.

While the official death toll stands at 29, rights groups have placed the total at more than 40.

Journalist Zeinab Mohammed Salih told the BBC that Thursday was one of the biggest days of protests since they began.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella group of doctors, engineers and teachers co-ordinating the protests said demonstrations have been held in at least 50 places around Sudan.

The BBC reported that riot police have used tear gas to control the crowds in several neighborhoods in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and to break up large rallies in other areas.

Doctors taking part in the protests have been increasingly targeted by security forces due to their high profiles and the active role some have taken in organizing the demonstrations.

The protests originally began in December after inflation rose to nearly 70 percent, with prices for commodities such as bread tripling.

Over time the focus has shifted to removing President Omar al-Bashir from office.