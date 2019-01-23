North Korean media targeted the United States on Wednesday amid renegotiations with the South on a military cost-sharing agreement. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- North Korean state media slammed the United States on Wednesday for renegotiating a military cost-sharing agreement with South Korea.

Pyongyang's Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun stated U.S. demands for the South to pay more for maintaining troops on the peninsula is a "violation" of the spirit of reconciliation.

Renegotiations "contradict the current trend toward easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula," the Rodong stated in an article with a headline that suggested the United States holds an "ulterior motive" for increasing costs.

The Rodong added Washington was operating on "outdated principles" and intimidating Seoul with the cost-sharing issue.

In December, the United States made its "final offer" to renegotiate a military cost-sharing agreement with South Korea.

The top U.S. diplomat to Seoul reportedly asked the South to pay $1 billion annually, and that the agreement be renegotiated a year later. The United States initially asked the South to pay $1.6 billion, terms which Seoul rejected after 10 rounds of talks between the two sides since March. South Korea has steadily borne the cost of U.S. troops on the peninsula, which stood at about $500 million as recently as 2005.

On Wednesday the Rodong also claimed the United States has caused a "great deal of damage" to the South Korean people, and that they needed to be provided with reparations.

North Korea has suspended tests of missiles and nuclear weapons since 2018, and could be turning its attention to economic development.

State-controlled KCNA reported Wednesday the regime held a cabinet-level meeting to discuss the implementation of a five-year economic plan.

The mission is to execute Kim Jong Un's "historic" New Year's address.

Kim had called on "all sector's of the people's economy" to implement the five-year national economic development plan.

The North Korean leader is expected to hold a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump by the end of February.